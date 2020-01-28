Friends on drug charge remanded

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Monday, January 27, 2020, remanded two friends to prison for trafficking marijuana.

Joel Amsterdam, 24, and Kevon Velloza, 27, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to them.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 25, 2020 at First Avenue, Bartica, they had, in their possession, 1454 grams of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.

Velloza was also slapped with a separate charge which stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, he assaulted Amsterdam so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Police prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, around 10:15 hours, both Velloza and Amsterdam, while passing the Bartica Police Station, were acting in a suspicious manner. When officers asked to carry out a search, they ran.

The officers gave chase and were able to apprehend them. they were taken to the station, a search was conducted on their person and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be narcotics, were found in a black haversack.

The prosecutor added, that, while at the station, Velloza and Amsterdam were placed in a lock-up and they were involved in an argument. It was then that Velloza dealt Amsterdam a cuff to his face and kicked him about his body.

Ranks then intervened and took Amsterdam to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Velloza was fined $10,000 or, in default, three weeks in prison on the assault charge.

Magistrate McLennan remanded both Velloza and Amsterdam to prison and adjourned the matter until January 20, 2020. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.