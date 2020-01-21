Cotton Field Strikers and Reliance Hustlers secure wins 

RELIANCE Hustlers forced their way to the top of the points standing in Group ‘B’ following their emphatic win against New Opportunity Corps (NOC) on Sunday at the Reliance ground.

Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts enjoyed a solid batting display with former Essequibo senior inter-county batsman Narendra Mandolall spearheading the assault with an exquisite half-century.

The elegant left-hander smashed a belligerent score of 69 (10×4, 2×6). He was admirably supported by former national Under-17 all-rounder Rovindra Parasram who hit a destructive 45, including four fours and three sixes, as the Hustlers amassed 209-8 from their 20 overs.

Medium fast bowler Ryan Heyliger took 2-24 from 2 overs to be his side’s best bowler. Seemingly daunted by the target, NOC never showed intent and meekly surrendered and ended on 85-8 when the overs expired.

Ryan Heyliger returned with the bat to top-score with 16 while national opener Kevon Boodie made 14. Consistent bowling saw Narendra Mandolall, Rovindra Parasram and Pavindra Persaud each grabbing 3 wickets and securing a massive 124-run triumph.

In the next encounter at the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance, Cotton Field Strikers gained a 3-wicket win against Aurora Knight Riders.

Batting first, Aurora KR posted 148-7 from their 20 overs with solid contributions from Divendra Dindyal 43 (5×4) and Derrick Paul 33 (4×4) propping up the total. Impressive off-spin from Avinash Persaud earned him 5-31 from his 4 overs.

The reply was then led by a brilliant half- century from Jamal Wilson who stroked 9 fours and 3 sixes in his 67, and with Carlos Yapp 20 (3×4) saw their team to 149-7 in the 19th over for a much-deserved win and a chance to reach the playoffs.

The competition will continue on Sunday with the penultimate round. Reliance Hustlers and Bacchus Bulls are in the lead at this stage. Four teams from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages.