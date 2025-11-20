Guyana on stream to host Senior Caribbean Squash Championship from Nov. 23-29

THE 2025 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships has found a new home in Guyana. Following the necessary relocation from Jamaica due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, the Senior regional event will now be staged at the National Racquet Centre in Georgetown from November 23-29.

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) confirmed that preparations are in high gear to host the regional spectacle, which is set to feature over 120 of the best players from nine territories across the Caribbean.

Team Guyana enters the competition as the presumptive favourite, tasked with defending their courts and securing an unprecedented fifth consecutive regional title.

The national team, recently named the National Sport Team of the Year at the 2024 National Sports Awards, carries significant momentum into the event.

Leading the charge for the Guyanese is the reigning National Women’s Squash Champion, Ashley Khalil, who was also the Sportswoman of the Year runner-up. The team will showcase high-level technique and fitness as they look to maintain their regional supremacy.

In a powerful gesture of regional sportsmanship, the GSA unveiled the official tournament logo, which symbolically features an interplay between the national birds of the two hosting nations: the Swallowtail (Jamaica) and the Crimson Topaz (Guyana). This design, featuring a squash ball at its centre, underscores the Caribbean sporting community’s cultural sensitivity and unity despite the last-minute venue shift.

Guyana’s ability to assume hosting duties was cemented by recent government investment in infrastructure. The National Racquet Centre recently commissioned a new Doubles Squash Court in February 2025, a project initiated by President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

This new facility ensures Guyana possesses the modern facilities required to host the expanded CASA Championships.

The GSA press release noted the relocation became necessary after the hurricane impacted the Jamaican association’s organising capacity and the availability of their facilities.

Over 120 athletes will compete in both singles and team segments across the male and female divisions. The participating territories confirmed for the Championships include: Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Dominican Republic, and the British Virgin Islands