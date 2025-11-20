‘Tremendous honour’ – Federer added to Hall of Fame

ROGER Federer will become the first member of the ‘Big Three’ of tennis to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Federer, 44, retired in 2022 having won 103 ATP-level titles, second only to Jimmy Connors (109) during the Open era.

The Swiss great was the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles – a total since surpassed by ‘Big Three’ rivals Novak Djokovic (24) and Rafael Nadal (22).

Federer, one of only eight men to achieve a career Grand Slam, received the news at Swiss Tennis, where he played in his youth, as he was welcomed by some of the current 270 Hall of Fame members in a video call.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” Federer said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me.

“To be recognised in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

Federer will be inducted over the weekend of 27-29 August next year, when ceremonies will take place in Newport, Rhode Island, in the United States.

Among his 20 major triumphs, Federer won a record eight men’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

He held the world number one ranking for a total of 310 weeks – including a record 237 consecutive weeks.

Broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo has also been elected in the Contributor Category.

Fred Perry and Virginia Wade are among the famous British names already in the Hall of Fame. (BBC Sport)