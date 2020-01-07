Vantage Point | Topic: India’s Contribution to Guyana

GWI employee charged for killing ex’s new boyfriend
A 22-year-old Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) employee was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of murder.
Nigel Thomas of James and Victoria...
Murder accused gets three years for armed robbery
A 25-year-old man was, on Monday, sentenced to three years in prison for an armed robbery he committed on a woman 10 years ago, during which he also allegedly raped her.
The sentence was handed down...
Linden child rapist jailed for 20 years
TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Keon Lawson, called ‘Crash’, will be serving the next 20 years behind bars for two counts of raping a minor, after he was, on Monday January 6, 2020, sentenced by High Court...
Vendor sentenced for trafficking marijuana
MAGISTRATE Dylon Bess, on Friday, January 3, 2020, sentenced a 42-year-old vendor to three years in prison for trafficking marijuana.
Christopher Cummings of Tucville Housing Scheme, on his first...
