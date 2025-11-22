President Ali unveils major ‘care economy’ blueprint for Region Six

— Household-level investment, specialised centres, disability inclusion to anchor national model

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has set out his blueprint vision for what he calls the “building out of a care economy,” announcing a sweeping package of household- and community-level investments that will position Region Six as the national prototype for a modern, inclusive social development framework.

On the final day of his two-day outreach to the region on Friday, the President made it clear that Guyana is shifting from traditional top-down social programmes to a model that hardwires care, empowerment and economic opportunity directly into communities.

“We are investing at the level of households and communities. By establishing facilities and support programmes across Region Six, we’re empowering men, women and young people to build better lives and stronger communities,” President Ali said during a hybrid-style press conference on the lawns of the Albion Estate.

At the heart of President Ali’s announcement was a detailed outline of what constitutes a care economy; a social and economic structure where resources, infrastructure and programmes are specifically designed to nurture the well-being, empowerment and productivity of individuals and families, especially the most vulnerable.

This care economy, President Ali explained, would be realised by a multi-faceted investment package focusing on infrastructure and support services at the household and community levels.

“It is not only about building tangible structures. But also, about creating safe spaces, specialised centres for empowerment and community-based systems of care,” he said.

The President announced the establishment of specific centres within Region Six, each tailored to empower distinct segments of the population. Facilities dedicated to men’s and women’s empowerment, mental health support and the advancement of persons living with disabilities are key priorities.

He elaborated that these centres would provide safe, inclusive spaces where individuals can access specialised services, participate in skill-building programs and find communal support.

He projected that these centres would become epicentres of local progress, driving both socioeconomic mobility and personal development across the region.

SUPPORT FOR PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES

A particularly innovative aspect of the care economy, as outlined by the President, revolves around the amplification of efforts towards persons living with disabilities.

President Ali detailed a vision wherein at least 30 individuals living with disabilities would be actively involved in customer service functions for government and private sector agencies from newly established community facilities.

By coordinating with organisations such as Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), as well as telecommunications partners like ENET, Digicel and other service-oriented networks, the administration aims to open doors of opportunity for people with disabilities, integrating them into the broader workforce.

With digitisation playing a major pillar in his administration, President Ali pointed out, noting the government’s commitment to marrying technological advancement with inclusive hiring and support strategies.

Against this backdrop, President Ali’s “care economy” is not solely about welfare provision; it is equally about empowerment and entrepreneurship.

As such, another centrepiece of the plan was the integration of individuals trained in childcare and elderly care into a new national support system.

“We will see the development of thousands of business opportunities as well as direct support in communities for childcare, elderly care and other essential services,” the President said.

To this end, household-level investments are being designed not only to improve social outcomes, but also to stimulate local economic development.

The President called on ministries and local agencies to coordinate in supporting these initiatives, with the Ministry of Human Services spearheading efforts to strengthen public assistance and drive enterprise in caregiving sectors.

MENTAL HEALTH, SAFE SPACES AND SOCIAL WELL-BEING

Another major component of President Ali’s address focused on the importance of mental health as he stressed the need for amplification of services to address mental health challenges and the creation of safe spaces specifically designed for those seeking psychological and emotional support.

To ensure that assistance reaches those most in need, President Ali revealed that the Ministry of Human Services will intensify its efforts in managing public assistance, pensions, and other forms of support for marginalised and vulnerable groups.

As part of this outreach, a special commission, personally appointed by the President, will conduct an independent review of all public assistance cases in the region by the end of the third quarter.

President Ali signalled that the transformation of the care economy goes well beyond isolated interventions. The government’s holistic strategy includes strengthening community ties, promoting social cohesion and ensuring that every region benefits from comprehensive, interconnected systems of care.

Investment in household facilities will, according to the President, set a foundation for long-term economic resilience and personal dignity, while also unlocking new forms of local enterprise.

According to President Ali, every dollar invested at this level is a dollar spent building a safer, healthier and more productive society.

The Cabinet Outreach in Region Six are set to reverberate across Guyana, inviting ministries, private stakeholders and grassroots organisations to align with the new vision for national development.

According to President Ali, a truly modern society must invest in its people and the care economy under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government is about ensuring no one is left behind, every child, every elderly person, every individual with a disability, every community must have opportunities to thrive.