Welch, Victor lead Guyana to impressive 97 – 75 win over Grenada

A GAME-high 28 points from Terron Welch and a 16-point all-round performance from Ray Victor pushed Guyana to a 22-point win (97 – 75) over Grenada on Saturday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, in game two of their Goodwill Basketball Series.

While Victor torched the visitors with a 39-point display in Game One, it was Welch who ‘blew fire’ whenever he was on the floor, with the Lindener lighting up the men from the Spice Isle with his marksman-like shooting from ‘down town’.

After the first game, Head Coach Naka Joseph pointed out his men were not use to playing on a wooden floor, since, in Grenada, their ‘semi’ indoor facility is actually a surface that was built for Volleyball and as such, they had difficulties adjusting to using the Molten-brand ball and the surface.

However, it seemed as though they had adjusted pretty well, since they were the aggressors in the opening stanza, but still trailed 24 – 25 at the end of the period.

Guyana, behind Welch and Victor and some good display of basketball from Victory Valley Royals point guard, Yonnick Tappin, led 43 – 38 at the end of the first half.

The third quarter was where Guyana exploded, outscoring the visitors 30 – 17 (43 – 38) to set the home side on an easy path to victory.

Joshua Williams scored a team-high 26 points and Andrew James was Grenada’s second highest scorer with 17 points.

The two countries played their final game of the series last evening.