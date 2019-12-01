Mabaruma boat captain dies following beating

A 44-year old man died last evening after he was struck to his head by another man at the Kumaka waterfront at Mabaruma, North West District.

Dead is Cleveland James.

Reports are that James and another man were involved in a heated argument after the young man, called ‘Marcus’, hurled an empty bottle close to the victim’s daughter.

Reports are that James approached the young man following that incident.In a haste, the assailant grabbed a peice of wood and struck James to his head.He collapsed and died shortly after.

James sustained multiple facial and neck injuries.

Police are investigating the murder.