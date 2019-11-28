Guyana COEMA joins KFC Goodwill series 2019  

– tournament increased to six teams

COEMA Construction Company, based in Region 9, has thrown its hat in to support the second edition of the KFC Goodwill Football tournament being organised by the Petra organisation.

The company, which recently completed the main access road in Lethem, joined forces with the football organisers to facilitate the introduction of a second hinterland team in the tournament.

Speaking to the media, Dereck Melville Jekir, the operations manager for the company here, stated that, “Our Company is very happy to receive this invitation from the Petra Organization to sponsor the KFC tournament. One of our mottos is that we look forward to being able to develop the community and sport.”

Co-director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, who was also at the event, said, “We welcome COEMA Inc into the football arena and more so their contribution towards the KFC goodwill series.”

“A tournament like this will definitely enhance their profiles and their daily lives,” he added.

Operating for just over two years in Guyana, COEMA Construction Company has its mother office in the Roraima State of Boa Vista, Brazil.

The parent company has been in operation for over a decade.

The 2019 edition of the tournament will now feature six teams, up from the four that participated in the inaugural edition last year.

It will feature the winners and runners-up of the current TradeWindTankers/GUYOIL schools Football League as well as two hinterland teams in Annai and Waramadong.

French Guiana side, USL Montjoly, along with the returning Shiva Boys Hindu College from Trinidad, will also be a part of the five- day tournament.

The teams will be drawn into two groups of three, with each side playing the other twice before moving onto the semi-final and final.

The tournament commences on December 12 with the final set for December 22.