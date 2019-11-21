Man sentenced for possession of illegal gun and ammunition

BRIAN MOHAN was, on Wednesday November 20, 2019, sentenced to two years in prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, on a gun and ammunition charge.

Mohan was found guilty by Magistrate Daly, after she found sufficient evidence against him at the end of the trial.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on March 3, 2017, he had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol, while he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

The second charge stated that, on the same day and at the same place, he had 10 live rounds of .32 ammunition, while he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Hence; he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Mohan was, months ago, committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Christopher Wharton, called “Taps” or “Chrissy”, who was gunned down, execution style, in front of his North Ruimveldt home, on November 18, 2015.