GTT pumps US$60K into GIPEX 2019

– company deems conference a gateway for networking in oil and gas industry

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph, Company, said it has tripled its sponsorship of the Guyana Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) having deemed the annual event as a crucial forum for the country’s emerging oil and gas sector.

“This high-level, international business summit will allow GTT and other thriving businesses the opportunity to connect with the influential oil and petroleum stakeholders and get insights on the latest developments in the oil and gas sector. GTT witnessed the many benefits of the conference last year and by our repeated and elevated presence we wish to signal that we are actively supportive, already engaged in meeting the telecom needs of the sector,” Nedd said in a release on Tuesday.

The telecommunications company has pumped USD$60,000 into the summit making it a lead sponsor. In 2018, the company supported the GIPEX conference with a USD$20,500 sponsorship investment. GTT’s CEO will speak at the business summit, elaborating on ‘Why Guyana; the Investment opportunity of Choice’.

“GTT has invested in Guyana for almost three decades; despite challenges we have made an impact as one of the largest foreign direct investment organizations in the country and have adapted with every change,” Nedd reminded. The CEO explained that the company hopes to strengthen its connections with companies in the oil and gas sector and forge new relations, providing the assurance that Guyana’s telecoms sector can meet international demand.

GIPEX is aimed at facilitating networking and providing investment opportunities for companies across all sectors associated with the petroleum industry in Guyana. In 2018 the summit was deemed a success as it attracted global participation from over 600 delegates and 200 international and national oil and gas companies. This is the second annual oil and gas summit to be held in Guyana as scheduled for November 20-22 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.