Delinquent Essequibo Coast drivers receive lecture

A “Traffic Enforcement Exercise” on the Essequibo Coast, on Thursday, saw 20 cases being made against delinquent drivers there.

These cases include breach of condition of road service licence (5); overloaded minibus (4); unlicensed conductor (2); maintenance of motor vehicle (3); faulty packing of load (2); maintenance of tyre (3); and breach of insurance (1).

Subsequently, another lecture was givento the very drivers by Inspector-in-Charge of Traffic Regional Division, number two, Inspector Troy Griffith; Sgt. Romace Davidson and Pastor Mohamed Ally, of the Cops and Faith Community Network, in the Anna Regina Police Station Compound.

During the discussion, the drivers were edified on a number of topics related to proper use of the roadways. Among the issues covered were exceeding the speed limit, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, overloading of vehicles, adherence to the rules of the road and proper maintenance of vehicles.