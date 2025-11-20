President Ali leading massive outreach in New Amsterdam, Corriverton

President Irfaan Ali is currently leading a major community-outreach in Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne) today, aimed at engaging residents on key development issues and ongoing government projects.

The President arrived in the region a short while ago and is currently meeting with his Cabinet members.

The first engagement will take place at State House in New Amsterdam.

Tomorrow, he will meet residents of the Corriverton area, with that meeting scheduled for the Classic Hotel tarmac.

“Over the next few days the whole government and cabinet will be operating from Region Six. As I’ve said before, the whole government led by the Office of the President will be operating from a different administrative region every month,” President Ali shared while speaking from a helicopter en route to New Amsterdam.

“We will have a number of outreaches listening, understanding the priorities from the ground, integrating that into our national development plan, integrating that into Budget 2026, ensuring that our work continues to impact the lives of the people at the household level,” the President added.

The outreach also follows recently announced plans to position the Ancient County as a new centre of gravity in Guyana’s economic boom, with natural gas as the underpinning resource.