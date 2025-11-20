‘We are opening up Guyana to the world’

–Public Works Minister says, highlights governments push for regional connectivity, trade opportunities in massive infrastructure programme

FROM bridges to new highways, the government’s expansive infrastructure programme is designed to boost regional connectivity and unlock major trade opportunities; this is according to Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill.

Minister Edghill, during an appearance on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast, emphasised that the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is “opening up Guyana to the world” through a coordinated push to modernise transport networks, expand cross-border links, and strengthen the nation’s role in the wider Caribbean and South American markets.

“These are not things that’s still in the pipeline… things are happening. It might not be obvious to everybody, because they’re not traveling those routes, and a lot of it you’re not seeing every day, but when it comes together and the connections are made, it’s going to be the wow factor.”

SUPENAAM TO CHARITY

Pointing to the build-out of a massive ecosystem set to connect Guyana’s hinterland with the coast and further onward to the Caribbean and wider Latin American region, Minister Edghill said the government’s infrastructure master plan is deliberately designed to stimulate economic momentum and ensure Guyanese are positioned to seize opportunities.

He emphasised that each project, from highways to ports, forms part of a wider network that will make the movement of people, goods, and services faster, cheaper, and more reliable. He highlighted the plans for regions two and three, which are earmarked to be hubs for trade, tourism, and massive investments.

Expanding on this vision, the minister revealed that major upgrades are already in motion along the Essequibo Coast, where the government intends to transform the existing roadway into a modern four-lane corridor.

“And in this term, we’re going to make that road into a four-lane road. Four lanes from Supenaam to Charity. We’re building out a new wharf a Charity to take care of what is going on in the Pomeroon, as well as the people who come over from Region One through Moruca to Charity.”

Edghill added that the transport revolution is not limited to roadworks alone. Significant investment is also going toward expanding maritime capacity, with two new ferries that have become operational during the governments first term in office.

“We have already purchased two additional ferries, one that will run the Supenaam route, Parika Supenaam, and the other will run from Georgetown to Moruca in Region One.”

Meanwhile, according to the minister, construction works have already commenced on that upgraded Parika port, envisioned as a world-class logistical hub.

“We already have three contractors in place, and the work for that port has already started, and that is going to be a port that carries with it, a mariner for people who want to come together with their yachts, it is going to have several facilities to roll on, roll off,” he added.

Once completed, the Parika port is expected to serve as a critical gateway for regional trade, equipped with the full suite of regulatory and processing services needed for international operations.

This port has been earmarked for a regional ferry service to operate, allowing farmers in regions two and three to access lucrative markets.

The ferry service, which is a collaborative initiative among the Governments of Guyana, Trinidad &Tobago and Barbados, is intended to promote enhanced trade within the Caribbean Community [CARICOM].

“It would host offices for customs, immigration, CANU agriculture, processing and packaging, because it is from that Parika port that President Ali believes that a regional ferry will be able to work in taking our products to the rest of the Caribbean.”

MASS TRANSIT OPTIONS

Citing the scale and coordination behind these investments, the Public Works Minister reiterated that Guyana’s infrastructural transformation is not accidental but engineered to support long-term national development.

Travelling back inwards to the country’s capital city, Minister Edghill noted that already several massive projects have unfolded, enhancing connectivity.

It was previously reported by the Guyana Chronicle that over 56.5 km of major roadways were completed or underway.

These included the Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam highway commissioned back in August; the Eccles to Great Diamond interlink road, commissioned back in 2021; the Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway, commissioned in 2022; and the Eccles to Great Diamond highway, also commissioned in 2022. The Great Diamond extension four-lane highway, commonly known as the Heroes Highway, was commissioned in 2023.

In addition to this, there have been extensive works to enhance smaller community roads and recreational spaces and parks across the city.

These initiatives are expected to be further complemented with President Ali’s ‘Rescue Georgetown’ programme—which is an ambitious plan to restore the city to its historic reputation as “The Garden City”, while advancing sustainable urban development.

The plan outlines 15 landmark demonstration projects that will focus on ‘green’ infrastructure, climate resilience, and the celebration of cultural heritage.

The government, Minister Edghill says intends to transform the entire Region Four exploring all mass transit options including the possibility of reintroducing train lines.

He pointed to the ongoing works along the East Coast Demerara’s railway embankment and works along the East Bank Corridor too that will be opening up new lanes, lands, opportunities to citizens.

“That is part of the modernisation, because we also have to look at mass transit options in Georgetown, and that’s something that is ongoing in terms of our conversation and looking at ways and means,” he explained.

TRANSFORMING LIVES

While the government has earned praise for flagship developments such as the recently commissioned Dr Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge and the ongoing Linden–Mabura Road project, Edghill stressed that these are only part of a much wider portfolio of works that continue to transform lives across the country.

According to the minister, communities are experiencing reliable road access for the first time, replacing the muddy, treacherous trails that residents once had to navigate daily.

He believes that the real transformation is felt in those hinterland and riverine areas, where families who previously trekked through muddy footpaths to get to school, work, markets or health posts can now travel with ease on properly built roads.

“When the people from Crabwood Creek were able to come out of their yards and walk on the road to get to the main thoroughfares to go about their business. That is major, because some of them literally came out of the mud. The journey, the traversing there used to be knee deep mud,” he said