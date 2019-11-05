Over 5000 new registrations, 14 transfers

…as GECOM wraps up claims and objections exercise

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) wrapped up its Claims exercise on Monday with over 26,000 transactions, even as scores of persons took advantage of the last day to set themselves in order.

Information provided by GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward has shown that there were over 5,600 new registrations; over 14,000 transfers; over 2,600 changes or corrections; over 2,400 replacements; over 600 photo retakes and over 500 objections.

Ward said the exercise was the first step by GECOM to ensure the eligible persons are on the Official List of Electors (OLE) in order to be able to vote come March 2, 2020.

At a Sheriff Street location, several persons were seen lined up outside the entrance of one of GECOM’s offices to conduct the various forms of Claims before the 19:00hrs deadline.

The benefits of getting registered go beyond voting in the coming elections as, with the eventual issuance of new Identification (ID) Cards, persons will be able to obtain old age pension, secure a driver’s licence or a loan, apply for a passport, obtain police clearance, transact business at the bank or post office, collect National Insurance benefits and more. Citizens now have until November 11, 2019 to make objections about the removal of names on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE).