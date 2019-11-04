Junior Indoor Hockey Championships ‘flicks off’ tomorrow

THE sixth Annual Junior Indoor Hockey Championships are scheduled to run from Wednesday, November 6, to Sunday November 10 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

According to a release from the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), more than one hundred children are expected to participate in the five-day event in categories ranging from seven years old right up to twenty-one.

Simco Engineering Inc. is the sponsor for the Mixed Under-10 division which always produces fun and a lot of laughs for kids and parents.

The GCC Thunderbolts are the defending champions and will be challenged once again by last year’s runners-up, Saints, as well as the Underdogs, Panthers, YMCA Old Fort and Hikers.

The Under-13 Mixed competition is split into two groups with defending champions, SHC Scalpels, and runners up, SHC Scorchers, both appearing in pool A. The GCC Eagles and Hikers round out the pool. Group B features the GCC Falcons along with the SHC Snipers and SHC Samurai.

Farfan & Mendes Ltd are the sponsors of the boys and girls under-16 competitions. The girls division sees defending champions GBTI GCC Spartans take on SHC Supreme, SHC Sensations, YMCA Old Fort and the GCC Her-ricanes.

The boys’ competition will see a battle among the GCC War Dogs, SHC shockwave, SHC Silencers, YMCA Old Fort and defending champions, St Joseph’s Warriors.

The senior Division is sponsored once again by Sunshine Snacks and features both girls and boys under 21 teams. YMCA Old Fort is the defending champions in the ladies division but will face tough opposition in the GBTI GCC Spartans and Saints. On the boy’s side, the GCC Pitbulls hope to retain their crown against Saints and YMCA Old Fort.

Matches begin at 17.00hrs each weekday with the weekend matches beginning at 10.00hrs and 12 noon on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Sunshine Snacks Under-21 competitions and the Farfan & Mendes Under-16 competitions will begin during the week and conclude on Sunday while the Simco Engineering Under-10 and the Sunshine Snacks Under-13 will run off on Saturday.