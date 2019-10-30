QC is more than a school’

…President says college must lead way in science, technology

…donates $2M to advance science at institution

By Lisa Hamilton

PRESIDENT David Granger donated over M$2,000,000 (two million) dollars to Queen’s College (QC) on Tuesday for the advancement of science education, as he underscored that Guyana, now more than ever, needs professionals in areas of the environment, petroleum and technology.

He made the donation and remarks during his address to the school’s General Assembly as it observes its 175th anniversary this week.

In attendance at the school’s auditorium was former Prime Minister and former Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green; members of the National Assembly; members of the Parent- Teachers Association (PTA) and International Chapters and Alumni Groups of Queen’s College.

The school was established in 1844 by Bishop William Piercy Austin as the Queen’s College Grammar School for boys; the first class was held in August of that year.

Beginning with an enrolment of just 15 students and two tutors, the school now has over 600 students.

Addressing the audience, the President said that QC has nurtured four executive presidents; three prime ministers; three chancellors of the judiciary; several chief justices and High Court judges; numerous ministers and public servants and thousands of academics, bureaucrats, businessmen, diplomats, scientists and other professionals.

Likewise, he encouraged that if Guyana is to eliminate extreme poverty and inequality and create a better life for all, students at QC and elsewhere must shift their focus to the future and build on their predecessors’ legacies.

He said that while Guyana as well as other small States are challenged with the realisation of the third industrial revolution of reducing the digital divide, Guyana must not be discouraged, but realise that it must move ahead or be left behind.

“We need you all if you’re going to transform this country…Guyana will need new skills to populate occupations in the green environment, petroleum-producing and digital emerging economic sectors in the evolving State. It will need an ‘A-to-Z’ corps of scientists – from agronomists, architects, biologists, botanists, chemists, doctors, engineers, environmentalists, geneticists, geologists, hydrologists, information systems specialists, and physicists to zoologists – for transformational national development,” the President stated.

President Granger is also a product of Queen’s College. Back then, it was a private grammar school for boys. Addressing the college’s unique mark on Guyana, he said excellence in education was encouraged through a system of honours and awards; also through sport activities, debating clubs and more fostered fraternity and friendly rivalry.

In a written message the President also stated that Queen’s College has always been more than a high school, but a “monument to Guyanese scholarship and leadership.”

For over 136 years the college has maintained itself as Guyana’s longest-surviving college and the country’s premier secondary school through its ability to adapt to change and improve.

He noted that the college’s code of conduct has nurtured generations of disciplined students and the introduction of its system of ‘prefects’ in 1915 and ‘monitors’ in 1924 has helped to instill values of leadership and order.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the college’s rich academic and extra-curricular activities have helped to broaden the ambitions and interests of students.

Some of the awards won by the college which he highlighted were the Dennis Irvine Award – the symbol of academic excellence in the Caribbean (three times in five years) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations premier science award (six times in seven years). He also stated that students consistently dominate the top regional awards for CSEC.

Moving forward, he urged that provision be made to introduce incentives for students who wish to pursue science education; that greater efforts go towards attracting and retaining science teachers; that the school’s laboratories are constantly upgraded and that there is financial security and the development of competencies in the field of science and technology education.

The President stated: “The college demonstrated its capability to lead. It earned recognition and respect and it deserves the resources to continue to be an exemplar of educational excellence. The college provided a platform for its students to pursue higher scientific education. It benefitted from qualified teachers and principals who guided it to the summit of scholastic supremacy…the nation reposes its confidence in Queen’s College to generate, once again, the scientific élite to drive Guyana’s future growth.”

Also addressing the audience was Principal of the institution, Jackie Ralph, who said that the milestone is a memorable occasion for all involved stakeholders

Ralph stated that Guyana’s education sector is undergoing major transformation and thanked the government for its financial and technical support of the school’s programmes and initiatives over the years.

She also thanked each group–both local and international–which has played a role in development of the institution.

She expressed confidence that greater support will come from all members of the school family.

Meanwhile, President of the Queen’s College Old Students’ Association (QCOSA) Arron Fraser stated that Queen’s College has successfully withstood the ebb and flow of the social, economic and political climate over the years. He encouraged current students to ensure that the legacy of those past is preserved in, during, and after their time at the institution.

In written remarks, Chairman of the Queen’s College Board of Governors (QCBOG), Alfred Granger, encouraged: “Queen’s College task is to produce well-rounded graduates who are qualified to become leaders in industry, science, politics and the arts. They should be vigorously sought by industries and universities. Our graduates should excel not just in academics, but also in every aspect of life.”

At the end of the ceremony, the President participated in unveiling plaques for the school’s library, renamed the Dr Laurence Clarke Memorial Library and the Ms Lynette De Weever Dolphin Centre for Excellence in the Creative Arts.

Special awards (colours) were also handed over to the first Guyanese to receive a university scholarship for playing football, Clive Brown; Brown was not permitted the honour while he attended the school years ago.

Two alumni, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metallica Commodities Corp., Dr Glendon Archer and CEO of Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc., Dr Edris K Dookie who supported the school financially, multiple times in the past.

The celebration of the school’s 175th anniversary will see the hosting of a list of activities which includes museum and nature tours, a karaoke night, a PTA fair, a 70s-themed party and a concert and cultural evening.