Man dies in LBI crash

A 21-year-old driver died Saturday afternoon following an accident on the La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road.

Dead is Keshav Geetram of lot 201 Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Police said Geetram was driving his motorcar PMM 9535 when he lost control of the vehicle which began to spin.

As a result, the vehicle, PMM 9535, collided with motorcars PTT 8830 and PKK 4683 which were parked on the side of the road.

Geetram was travelling with a passenger, 32-year-old Robin Kawall of Lusignan, ECD. Both men received injuries and were taken out of the car in an unconscious state. They were placed into a Police patrol vehicle and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Geetram died, while receiving treatment.