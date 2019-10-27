U19 Fast-bowlers Performance Training Program…

Clinic will help produce stronger batch of pacers–Barry

By Clifton Ross

Guyana and West Indies A physiotherapist, Neil Barry Jr, said his 6-week elite amateur Under-19 fast-bowling clinic will help create a stronger, faster stock of quicks from a relatively younger age.

Barry, son of former Guyana player Neil Barry, has been working overtime with regards to ensuring that the local players, those contracted and uncontracted alike, are in the best shape and are always match healthy.

He told Chronicle Sports on Saturday that the clinic will target the younger crop of pace bowlers from across clubs in Guyana; while he also expects participation from a few notable players.

He cited that the clinic, which last for 6 weeks, will have an hourly session a day, four days a week from 13:00hrs and will help condition young bowlers from the junior levels and get them acclimatized with bowling at consistent speeds.

Monitoring of initial speeds, improvements or decline in speeds and the ability to maintain a consistent pace are among some of the areas that data will be collected and stored for each cricketer, Barry confirmed.

“The programme is looking to provide elite amateur training to bowlers ranging from ages 14 to 19. All players could attend because it’s free and it will be managed by me along with 6 other trainers who will assess their speeds, see how they are able to sustain their speed by the time the clinic ends” Barry pointed out.

The Performance Enhancement Specialist further pointed out that the data recorded will be useful to the players as it helps them to get better when they play overseas. “Most of the player’s get exposed to those types of clinic at a senior levels, so it’s a chance for us to collect data on a larger scale and we want every local club player to get the chance at developing at the same rate”.

Apart from Barry, his six assistants are students from the University of Guyana’s Physiotherapy Department who will be assisting in the facilitating of the clinic, which is also in partnership with the University of the West Indies (UWI). The first session bowls off today at the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC)