GNNL celebrates ‘Pinktober’ with Breast Cancer Awareness Programme

THE Guyana Chronicle, in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on Wednesday afternoon, held its second annual ‘Pinktober’ Breast Cancer Awareness Programme to educate its staff on the disease, treatment, and early detection.

The Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Nigel Williams; the Acting General Manager, Ms. Donna Todd and several employees of the company were present at the activity where Medical Director Of The Cancer Institute Guyana, Dr Sayan Chakraborty, delivered the feature address.

“Cancer is a proliferation of cells. [It can be likened, for example] to the tongue twister ‘she sells, sea shells on the shore’. If we say that at a [normal pace] we won’t make mistakes but, probably, if we say that very fast, we will start making mistakes. Similarly, when the cells in the body start growing fast and even faster, they start making mistakes. This making of mistakes by the cells gets incorporated with the DNA of the cells and hence they become abnormal and lethal to the body,” Dr. Chakraborty explained.

He also noted that breast cancer and cervical cancer are the two leading causes of death among Guyanese women; hence a critical amount of emphasis is placed on the message of awareness.

“Not only me as a doctor but every one of you as media personnel, we have a social duty to spread this message so it percolates to the basic ground level to every woman of Guyana,” Dr. Chakraborty stated at the gathering.

Dr. Chakraborty also highlighted the risks factors, symptoms and treatment of the disease and urged both the male and female employees of the Guyana Chronicle to be screened.

To bring the programme to a close, the staff members of the Guyana Chronicle, who were well decked out in pink, released a number of balloons to honour the many who would have lost their lives to Breast Cancer, the survivors and the brave warriors who are still fighting the disease.