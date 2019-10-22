Dear Editor,

THE state-owned vehicle speeding, lights flashing, siren blaring involved in the recent deadly smash-up which claimed lives, was on official duties, though up to now we cannot learn what duty demanded the driver to resort to the employment of the above emergency measures.

The CoI mandated to investigate the ‘shocking event’ should, at the very minimum, in its recommendations, among many others, incorporate that mechanism(s) be devised for the families of the deceased and those injured, particularly those with small underage children, to be considered in tangible, meaningful ways, as life without the main breadwinner will no doubt be difficult. My condolences to all who lost loved ones, and best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.

