ACTING General Manager of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper, Donna Todd, believes in leading by example; so much so, that she visited Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, with a team of employees to market the newspaper and interact with vendors.

Todd, who comes from an accounting background and has amassed a wealth of experience in the fields of management and finance, is not easily fazed and goes ‘out into the fields,’ so to speak, with her staff.

On September 9, 2019, she, along with Marketing Manager Reshma Ajodha and Circulation Consultant George Clarke and others journeyed to the farming community where she had the pleasure of meeting several newspaper vendors.

There, on the ground, Todd went on a walkabout in the village where she visited several shops and encouraged the locals to sell the newspapers, to increase our readership along the West Bank Berbice corridor.

Todd even took the time out to meet other newspaper vendors along the way to enquire of their concerns and the way forward when it comes to selling the daily and Sunday newspapers.

Just as any employee, Todd doesn’t hesitate to go out with her employees to get a first-hand look at the operations of the newspaper and how the newspaper is being marketed across the country.

“In order to sell a product, as we do, the newspaper, both management and staff must work hand-in-hand and side by side to foster better relations and have common objections[sic]; so I am always willing to ‘get down to business and get out there’ when it comes to the promotion of the Guyana Chronicle,” she said.

Todd has been at the helm of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) for more than a year and to sum things up, she has had nothing more than the interest of the workers at heart and has made many changes in favour of all employees.

Todd has over the months went on many community outreaches across the country to market and promote the Guyana Chronicle and has made strides to boost the resources of the company.

She is advocating that the Guyana Chronicle boosts readership in all regions in Guyana including, the far-flung communities.

“We are a newspaper of record and we aim to bring the news to people wherever they are; so they can be informed of both local and foreign news,” she said.

After the meeting, newspaper vendors expressed their concerns, but at the same time were pleased to meet Todd and her team, all of whom promised to work together to stimulate the sales, reach and readership of the newspaper.