Case against Deputy Superintendent of Police dismissed

MAGISTRATE Zamilla Ally-Seepaul on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, dismissed the case against interdicted Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who was charged with causing the death of a 64-year-old pedal cyclist, following an accident on the Boerasirie Bridge on West Demerara in 2018.

Magistrate Ally-Seepaul, who sits at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, ruled in favor of a no-case submission which was made by defence attorney, Dexter Todd, on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Todd, 54, had pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Todd, on September 12, 2018, on the Boerasirie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, drove motor car PTT 992 in a dangerous manner and caused the death of 64-year-old pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne, of Hague, West Coast Demerara.

It is also alleged that, on the day in question, he drove motor car PTT 992 when his breath alcohol level was 0.70 micrograms.

Todd was released on $250,000 bail during the trial.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that, on September 12, 2018, around 19:20hours at Boerasirie Bridge on West Demerara, Todd’s vehicle was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge.

He had told the police that he had suddenly felt an impact, and, upon investigating, saw Alleyne lying injured on the bridge.

Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious state, treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but died on his way there.

The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Todd, and found him to be above the legal limit.