Essequibo Dharmic Sabha Motorcade and Rangoli set for 19 and 17

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Coast Praant Annual Diwali Motorcade is set for October 19 at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground. The Sabha’s Annual inter-school rangoli competition is also set for October 17 at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School commencing at 10:00 hours.

Essequibo Coast motorcade will kick off the Sabha’s countrywide motorcades which will set the spirit for Diwali celebrations on October, 27. According to President of the Essequibo Coast Praant, Pandit Kaydar Persaud the motorcades has become a family event in the region and many persons despite their ethnic background look forward to viewing the creative floats. He, therefore, urged persons to come out in their numbers to support the event. The motorcades will converge at the Affiance bus shed from 6:30 pm and then will leave at 19:00 hours for the Anna Regina community centre ground. The floats will be judged at the starting point and as they make their way to the Town. The cultural programme will feature local artist and popular dances from the Dharmic Swarswattie Dance Academy and Khanidya Dance group. The event is open to the public free of cost. No alcohol is allowed. The Diwali is the festival of lights.