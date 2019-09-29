GCB/CWI Kiddy’s Cricket competition to include 215 schools 

CRICKET development in Guyana was given a push in the right direction on Thursday afternoon with the launch of the 2019 Kiddy’s Cricket Competition, which will see thousands of students from 215 primary school learn the fundamentals of the game while competing in matches.

The event, which bowls off on October 15 in North Georgetown and the West Coast of Demerara zones, is collaboration between the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Cricket West Indies.

The idea behind the event, according to the board, is to help develop basic skills in batting, bowling, fielding, (inclusive of wicket-keeping), while fostering teamwork, discipline and respect for rules and regulations.

Present at the launch, which was held at the GCB head office, were representatives from the Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education: Administrator Loraine Barker-King and Akanni Doris; National Sports Commission’s Technical Development Officer Seon Erskine; Child Care and Protection Agency Senior Probation and Social Services Officer Orette Francois and executive members of the GCB.

According to a release from the board, its treasurer Anand Kalladeen said that the programme seeks to build on past efforts geared at stimulating interest in the game, while simultaneously helping them to develop their motor skills, flexibility, agility and cardiovascular fitness.

“Participants, representative of 215 schools across Guyana will be taught the fundamental ground rules of the game which encapsulate discipline and ethical considerations (cooperation, respect for both team members, and opponents, unbiasedly),” the release stated.

CRICKET ACADEMICS

The release added that the GCB would be presenting 105 Child Care Protection manuals, as well as 400 Academic Manuals to the Ministry of Education as supplemental for use in primary schools to equip teachers with tested information which can be used to help safeguard the well-being and welfare of children.

It was noted that the teaching manuals have been developed through a collaborative effort between UNICEF, Caribbean Examination Council, and Cricket West Indies.

Further, GCB/CWI will be donating 20 Kiddy Cricket kits to the Allied Arts department of the Ministry of Education. “These kits are expected to assist teachers in delivering the practical aspect of the CXC Cricket Syllabus,” the release noted.

Barker-King endorsed the initiative for the use of the teaching manuals. The release added she recognised “the interconnection and integration established with the core subjects of the curriculum and cricket”.

Meanwhile Francois said that as Guyana observes Child Protection Week, this initiative serves well, as it strives to teach children the sport while seeking to create an environment free from violence and abuse.

NSC representative Erskine commended those involved in the development of the manual said he recognised its association with the curriculum.

All parties involved were heartfelt in gratitude for the efforts of all who worked tirelessly to bring the event to fruition.