OMSCC Toronto Cup 3 Climaxes

… Softball Cricket Canada capture Open title

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – The third edition of the Toronto Cup, organised by the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) climaxed at the picturesque University of Toronto ground here on Sunday with Softball Cricket Canada (SCC) emerging winners in the Open category.

On a day when intermittent showers persisted throughout, and with hundreds of spectators in attendance, SCC got the better of Canadian counterparts Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Rebels in the reduced 15-over affair, much to the delight of their players and supporters.

Set a challenging 114 for victory after OSCL Rebels fought their way to 113 for five in their allotted overs, SCC reached the target in 13.5 overs, thereby registering their first triumph in an international tournament following their formation last year.

The eventual winners were given a rapid start by Avinash Sookdeo (26) and Shawn Deonandan (11), racing to 24 in the second over before the latter departed. That momentum was maintained by the hard-hitting Zaheer Allard as along with Sookdeo they plundered a further 43 for the second wicket in just over four overs.

By the time Allard departed in the sixth over after slamming a four and two sixes in his 26 off just 14 deliveries, SCC were well on their way to achieving their second consecutive win over their opponents after defeating them in Saturday’s preliminary round.

Sookdeo, whose 26 included three towering sixes, fell in the eighth over but Azam Haniff with 20 (two fours and a six) from 18 balls kept the middle-order intact despite a few inroads in the latter part of the innings which proved to be futile.

Bowling for OSCL Rebels, Trevon Garraway grabbed two for 26, Richard Latiff two for 26 from three overs after going for 17 in his first, Riaz Kadir one for 18 and Yoodhanlall Sukhlall one for 26.

Earlier, a magical opening spell by Sunil ‘Skadachie’ Ramkissoon, which saw him send back Latiff (0), skipper Troy Gonsalves (seven) and Surujpaul Deosaran (one) had OSCL Rebels reeling at 14 for three in the third over after they were asked to take first strike.

However, the consistent Garraway (42) once again came to his team’s rescue, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 66 with Krishna Deosaran (12) with extras, including an incredible 36 wides, also making a healthy contribution. It took the return of Ramkissoon to break the stand as Deosaran departed. Garraway, who was undefeated at the end, struck three fours and two sixes.

Ramkissoon, who was later named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final, finished with four for 13 from his three overs while Bolanauth ‘Bunty’ Sukhu took one for 19. His winnings included a chain with a pendant, compliments of Go Logistics which was engraved by Trophy Stall.

Garraway, former Guyana Under-19 player, who had scores of 60, 20, 45 and 42 not out, tallying 167, was rewarded for the player registering the most runs in the Open category. SCC skipper Loaknauth Ramsuchit’s 78 versus OSCL Rebels in the preliminary round was the highest individual score while Dan Patram, who claimed the only hat-trick in the tournament and SCC’s Richard Dias (best catch) were the other recipients of prizes.

Apart from the winners’ trophy, which was sponsored by Trophy Stall, the winners also took home US$1500 while the runners-up received a trophy and US$200. The players from both teams were garlanded with medals, also from Trophy Stall.

The other participating teams in the Open category were Steel City Warriors and Gladiators, both Canada-based sides.

Among those in attendance were Toronto’s deputy mayor Michael Thompson and councillor Jennifer McKelvie of Ward 25 – Scarborough Rouge Park.