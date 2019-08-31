Man accused of stealing granted bail

ON Friday August 30, 2019, a 48-year-old man was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court.

It is alleged that, on August 28, 2019, at Thomas Lands , Georgetown , Colin Miller of 147 2nd Avenue Diamond stole a metal grill door, property of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) valued at $35,000.

Miller stated that he was staying in Georgetown, because he was having some domestic problems at home, and stayed at the bottom flat of a building in Thomas Lands; there he met two persons who gave him the impression that they were the owners of the property and asked him to move the item to another location.

Upon his return to the said building, Miller was approached by the police and informed about the stolen item. He was later arrested and charged.

“I had no idea I was stealing” he said.

Magistrate Daly granted him $15,000 bail and adjourned the matter until September 30, 2019.