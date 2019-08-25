Region 10 appeals for aid after freak storm

…several houses, other buildings damaged

A FREAK storm ripped through some parts of the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice Region early Saturday morning leaving in its wake severe damage to the homes of residents and other properties.

In a statement, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region 10 is appealing to the general public for urgent assistance in securing a number of items for several residents whose houses were damaged in the early morning storm. According to the statement, Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, who is on his annual vacation, was forced to cancel same in order to respond to the emergency of several residents stating that he has aborted the vacation so as to address immediate and urgent concerns of residents.

“I was on my annual vacation leave but with the urgent need of residents owing to the disruption caused by the storm, I made a decision to abort the vacation leave so that I can respond to residents’ queries, concerns and pleas for help,” Morian was quoted in the release as saying.

It was disclosed that a number of residents from Moblissa to Blue Berry Hill and other areas were affected by the freak storm which ripped through several persons’ roofs and walls. While the Regional Chairman noted that a team is currently assessing the extent of damage done, he estimated it will amount to millions. “This was a big storm and it has left many residents with damaged homes; we are therefore seeking assistance as the RDC so that we can render needed assistance and help to several families,” he said.

He pointed out that they are in urgent need of some 100 16 feet zinc sheets, 100 food hampers and any amount of cleaning detergents. “The damage done is severe and I figure that it will be in the vicinity of millions, we are seeking assistance to help some 100 families who would have been severely affected by the storm. Therefore, as the Regional Chairman, I am humbly appealing to the general public to come forward and lend whatever assistance that they can give to assist those severely affected at this time,” he appealed passionately.

Morian said that an emergency meeting by the council is being organised so that a concentrated and properly coordinated approach can be taken in addressing the matter. He said that residents will be kept abreast with the details and decisions that the council would have taken during the emergency meeting.

He, however, noted that he has, all day, been going house to house assessing the situation, while speaking to residents to hear their views and concerns. “At the moment, while a team is doing an assessment I am meeting with residents house to house seeking their views and addressing their concerns,” he said.