John wins Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race -Niles, Gopilall category winners

DESPITE torrential rainfall and storm-like weather conditions, a field of over 30 of Guyana’s top cyclists showed their immense talent and endurance to complete the 74-mile route of the 3rd Annual Urban Benjamin Memorial Cycling Road Race in Essequibo.

At the end of it all, Team Coco’s wheelsman, Jamual John, stood tall and claimed an Ounce of Gold as his winner’s prize; however, it was not without the sternest of challenges from Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega, Michael Anthony and United We Stand cyclist, Horace Burrowes.

The race, which began at Charity, saw the cyclists pedal off under gloomy conditions but, with just about two miles gone, the heavens opened and the rains came pelting down.

In the initial breakaway, the peloton included last year’s winner, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith, along with Curtis Dey, Anthony, Andre Green, Andrew Hicks, Briton John, DeNobrega and eventual winner, John.

The leading pack held together to reach the turnback point at Supenaam and on the return leg to Charity, John led a breakaway with Anthony, DeNobrega, Dey and Burrowes in tow.

The quartet would maintain that lead until the finish which saw a four-man sprint to the finish line.

John exploded with about 50 metres to go and beat DeNobrega to cross the finish line in a time of 3 Hours 3 minutes 15 seconds.

Coming in third place was Anthony while Burrowes settled for fourth.

Briton John came in fifth and Andre Green was sixth.

Junior Niles was the top Veteran’s U-45 cyclist and claimed an Ounce of Gold while Alex Menez was second and Stephen Fernandes third.

In the Over-45 category, Paul Cho Wee Naam claimed the top spot ahead of Ian Jackson and Horace Burrowes who were second and third respectively.

The race was sponsored by the Gomes Family and organised by Team Evolution Cycling Club.