Two new wells for Parfaite Harmonie

AFTER years of water issues, residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, will soon be receiving 24 hours of high-pressure potable water with the construction of two new wells.

This was disclosed by Managing-Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van-West Charles during a recent community engagement.

The managing-director said the first well will be completed within the two weeks at Westminster, while the other will be constructed in the first quarter of 2020 at Lust-en-Rust.

This initiative was welcomed by residents, who said the pressure of the water tends to fluctuate and is not consistent. The addition of the two wells in the community will take the total to five in the community.

Esan Barker was overjoyed at the news. Barker is of the view “that [the wells] will be able to give us more potable water and better water… you have to give Jack his jacket, because Rome was not built in a day, it takes time, so we are thankful for what the government is doing.”

Fellow resident Saleem Khan echoed Barker’s sentiments. “It would greatly assist the residents.”

Aside from construction of the two wells, Dr. Van-West Charles said steps will be taken to improve the quality of water residents receive. He said “in our programme for 2020, we are going to put some inline filters which will deal with the iron. The redness that you see is a result of the iron content… we have been using a chemical to treat it, but we have new technology now and we are going to purchase some inline filters which are going to remove the iron.”

The inline filters, he pointed out, will not only be installed in La Parfaite Harmonie but countrywide. Dr. Van-West Charles also highlighted that soon the entire community will be metered. The metering will help with billing and by extension, enable GWI to effectively manage the water supply to the community. (DPI)