Linden’s ‘Blue Lake’…More than just another place!

THE Blue Lake at Kara Kara, Linden, has become a hub for entertainment activities and celebrations, owing, in part, to its natural beauty.

Opened to the public, persons wishing to organise an event here would usually get in touch with the Linden Town Council, which maintains the area.

The organisers are expected to clean up the facility after their celebrations, but even so, the Town Council asks for an advance deposit in the event that the cleaning up is not done within a certain time-frame. Once the area is cleaned in a timely fashion, though, the money is refunded. In addition, a small cost is attached to the use of the facility.

There are several other blue lakes in the town, which have been created through mining, but this one, located on the Mackenzie shore, to the bottom of Amelia’s Ward highway, is more popular due to easy accessibility.

Linden Mayor Waneka Arrindell told the Buzz a few days ago, in an invited comment, that the onus is on residents to ensure that the area is maintained. “In our vision, it will become an eco-tourism site,” she offered.

Meanwhile, Jonas Bridal House and Events Planning Services recently conducted a family reunion event at the location, as can be seen in the following photos: