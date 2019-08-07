Travis Head hits unbeaten 109 against Worcestershire

TRAVIS Head hit an unbeaten century to help Australia dominate his former club Worcestershire on day one of their tour match at New Road.

Head, who played for Worcestershire in 2018, made 109 not out from 173 balls as Australia declared on 266-5.

In response, Worcestershire lost both openers without scoring to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia, who won the first Ashes Test, had reduced the hosts to 31-3 at the close.

Head’s main support in Australia’s innings came during a century-partnership with Usman Khawaja, who went on to make 57, while opener Cameron Bancroft scored 33 before being bowled by Josh Tongue.

Batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, and bowlers Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon, were all left out of the side ahead of next week’s second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s, which begins on Wednesday. (BBC Sport)