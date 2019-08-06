A Simple Futuristic Vision for a Modern Guyana

Dear Editor

Below is some of my suggestions and deliberation on Guyana’s Oil Wealth and the way forward for a prosperous and United Guyana for all.

1. First and utmost important we need a hydroelectric power plant in this way the cost of everyday necessity expenses skyrocketed downwards for example we must made to pay 10% for electricity, water, internet on what we are paying now, and able to afford air conditioning eclectic stove for cooking etc to drastically improve our living conditions at a very low cost Electricity is the utmost power not man regardless man invented it

2. Three solid structures bridges across the three main rivers Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo this helps in Integration and faster for goods and services and access to more lands. Government still has to collect tolls on these bridges but a small amount reasonable to the citizenry of Guyana.

3. Our own oil Refinery so we can maximise on oil Revenue by way of transparency and by products.

4. Roads all weather roads from Georgetown to Lethem and from Crabwood Creek to Orealla

5. A piece of Land free of all charges and expenses to be given to every Guyanese the ages of 18yrs to 60yrs who is living here permanently who doesn’t own of a transport title this must be a priority and urgently

6. Duty free concession for a vehicle to be given to each Guyanese citizens living here from the ages between 18yrs to 60yrs one concession in their lifetime regardless of vehicles size and engine capacity.

7. Borders to be properly secured stringent measures to put in place this should be on top priority of the list of security measures.

8. Agriculture hub this is more Important for after oil money we want a piece of fertile Guyana where you created a smart agricultural hub for agricultural Produces strictly for export markets with the highest technology for cattle poultry, crops, manufacturing assemble plants etc we must create for this part of Guyana we choose, to have access to Air, Sea and Land transportation. This modern agricultural hub with its plants etc must cater for 400.000 thousand workers when completed and hand over to Guyanese graduates to own, operate and manage. Guyanese can payback for it by way of arrangement with government. Government must concentrate on collecting taxes not to own manage or run any business sector.

Lastly on agriculture most nation build their foundations on agriculture since ancient times before oil anyone dreamt of and now our world population is growing at a fast rate we have seven billion of us and growing on planet earth we will have more and more mouths to feed. there is no substitute for freshly grown food but now there is a lot of renewable energy sources sprung up so etc solar, wind hydroelectric dam and electric vehicles and so on so in time fossil fuel will be obsolete so we have an all-weather climate and land we have to utilize the money in that direction for a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren and future generations to come God give us a chance so we need to utilize the oil Revenue in a bliss way so we all Guyanese can prosper and curve out the path for our future children of Guyanese generation to tread on our path we have left behind for them.

9. National assembly members should be 18yrs to 60yrs year old, let young and fresh and active brain take over, over 60 years go home retired and enjoy your golden years ahead and reminisce your past achievements.

10. President of Guyana should be able to run for more than 2 terms this should left open, let the citizenry of Guyana decide by their vote.

11. Income tax should reduce to 10% this way the citizenry will have more spending power and put more energy and zest into the population.

12. Citizenship the Guyanese citizens living here solely for the past 20 years and above and between the ages of 18yrs to 60yrs must be given the right to sponsor one person in their lifetime any foreign nationals into Guyana with certain criteria for the potential immigrant etc, deportations for any criminal activity they may commit here etc. And the sponsors remain responsible for the immigrant until certain years living here and gain citizenship stipulate by the government.

Not the government must bestow Citizenship to any foreign nationals it must left solely on the citizenry.

13. Scholarships to be given to the 100 top students every year every single penny paid by the state until the finish their studies and return to Guyana and commence work here with the state for a specific time determined by the state.

14. Banks more foreign banking institution should be encouraged to invest in Guyana more competition is good for the people of Guyana Lower interest rates and other benefits etc.

15. Rehabilitation of all public buildings into concrete structures.

16. Build the bridge between Guyana and Suriname this will be the final connectivity in the western hemisphere

17. The remaining oil blocks that is not tendering out shall remain till the government formulate an agreement that is both conducive to both parties the government and the potential tenants and mainly the guyanese populace

With all these things implemented Guyanese will have a life worth living and a land of paradise on earth given our meagre population with the enormous wealth in its path further more Guyanese will not need any cash incentive or hand out from oil money they will become self-sufficient and independent gradually.

Whichever, government implements these hard core projects they have a vision for Guyana and with these measures the benefits of oil prosperity will trickle down to each and every single Guyanese living here you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to comprehend this.

Regards

Sarvanand J Persaud