‘I received no hearing or notification of any allegation of wrongdoing’

Dear Editor

I NOTE a statement by the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth & Sport, Ministry of the Presidency, dated August, 2, 2019, which partially addressed a directive from the Public Service Commission (PSC) for me to proceed on administrative leave.

The statement claimed, inter alia, that “Ms. Carmichael was afforded due process to the fullest extent of the public service rules and regulations.” This claim is utterly false and misleading.

No one from the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth & Sport, Ministry of the Presidency, or the PSC has ever discussed any allegation of wrongdoing with me. I was never spoken to, or written to, about any allegation of wrongdoing whatsoever. I was never afforded a hearing to discuss or defend myself against any allegation of wrongdoing.

I merely received a correspondence from the PSC dated April 26, 2019, directing me to proceed on administrative leave. I was not provided with any evidence that led to this action. To date, I do not know the reason for this directive.

I have committed no wrongdoing and therefore deny any allegation against me.

Yours sincerely,

Melissa Carmichael