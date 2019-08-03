Easwaran, Anmolpreet hand Windies-A series defeat

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anmolpreet Singh carved out unbeaten half-centuries as India-A marched to a dominant seven-wicket victory over West Indies-A here yesterday, to capture the second four-day ‘Test’ and take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Resuming the final day at Queen’s Park Oval on 185 for three in search of 278 for victory, the visitors reached their target about 45 minutes after lunch, without losing a wicket.

Easwaran finished on 58 not out and Anmolpreet, 51 not out, the pair sharing in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth exactly 100.

Fast bowler Chemar Holder failed to add to his tally, finishing with two for 51.

Starting the day on 16, Easwaran faced 134 balls in just short of 2-¾ hours at the crease and struck seven fours while Anmolpreet, resuming on four, counted eight fours in an 81-ball knock that lasted just shy of two hours.

Requiring a further 93 runs for victory at the start, Easwaran and Anmolpreet batting with little alarm, carrying their side safely to lunch on 245 without further loss.

Unbeaten on 47 at the break, Easwaran reached his fifty in the second over following the resumption with a couple off captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s unpractised off-spin.

Anmolpreet, on 30 not out at lunch, followed his teammate five overs later when he completed his landmark with a single to cover off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, with four runs needed for victory.

The final four-day ‘Test’ bowls off Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium here.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES-A 1st innings 318

INDIA-A 1st innings 190

WEST INDIES-A 2nd innings 149

INDIA-A 2nd innings (target: 278) (o/n 185 for three)

P. Panchal b Reifer 68

M. Agarwal c J. Hamilton b Holder 81

A. Easwaran not out 62

H. Vihari c Blackwood b Holder 1

Anmolpreet Singh not out 51

Extras: (b-5, lb-3, w-4, nb-6) 18

Total: (3 wkts, 79.1 overs) 281

Fall of wickets: 1-150, 2-167, 3-178.

Bowling: Holder 21-6-51-2, Shepherd 16-4-56-0, Reifer 15-0-57-1, Cornwall 7-0-33-0, Warrican 15-4-55-0, Brathwaite 5.1.-1-21-0.