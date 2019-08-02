Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Final | Eagles. Botofago clash for $600 000 prize tonight

By Joe Chapman

THIS evening’s Devine Entertainment Summer Super Cup invitational football championship should be a gem when the number one-ranked Eagles United go up against third seed Botofago for $600 000.

The match, set for 21:00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground is also for the championship trophy and bragging rights in the tournament.

This final will be preceded by a collision between Net Rockers, who are seen as the second-best team in Upper Demerara, and Capital FC from 19.00hrs.

The final will, as expected, see the fans from both teams compete for the top prize. These two teams had met in the GT Beer semifinal in December when Eagles United prevailed by a 5-4 penalty shootout route.

This time the top-ranked Eagles will no doubt start as favourites but they must be wary of what Botofago will bring to this competition.

Speaking about their attitude going into this final vice-president of the Eagles United FC, Aulston Thormond, told Chronicle Sport, “As it relates to insight on outcome … I foresee a well-played game. These are two of the better teams in Linden and a high level of skills will be on display. Our strikers and theirs are both fast and skilful. Both teams’ defences are solid.”

He continued, “The result will come down to who wants it more on the night. However, he was quick to add, “Colwyn Drakes, who scored a hat-trick in our last game, is in good scoring-form shape. He is a player to watch but captain Kellon Primo is hungry for goals and our defence has been tested and solid.”

Not to be forgotten are Donovan Francis and Deron Charter, who have shown the ability to score goals on the big stage along with a defence that hinges around Benny Neblett, Kendolph Lewis, Romain Adams and the young Omar Brewley who can overlap.

Their rivals’ president Colin Moore remarked, “To give you some insights into the final, I must tell you that we always treat every game as a final, meaning that we don’t underestimate any team. We give every team their respect but we fear no team. We do our talking on the field.

He continued, “The mood right now is good for the team to go ahead and win the final. Once the conditions are good, people are going to witness a great game because everyone knows that Botofago FC and Eagles United always produce exciting games.”

Moore singled out Jamal Haynes as one of the key players up front for Botofago but said his availability is based on his recovery from an injury.

Also, their captain Jahshaun ‘Sarwan’ Moore will be the link at midfield to control the tempo of the encounter.

He said the new acquisition from Capital FC, Duquan Hercules, has proved his potential and has been a boost with his long-range shooting ability which must be watched.

He said the experienced Tevin David, Trevon Archibald, Floyd Headley and John Allicock are players who have stepped up to the opposition and would be confident that their talent-loaded side will win tonight’s big game.

The man between the uprights for Botofago is Wayne Wilson. On the tag of underdogs Moore quipped, “We are not perturbed by that, we are accustomed to being in this situation. It serves as motivation for us.”

While this is the game of the night, Net Rockers would be looking forward to winning their game against Capital FC as they are looking to maintain their ranking among the three clubs in the mining town.

The losers of this final get $400 000 and third-placers between Net Rockers and Capital FC will collect $200 000 and the losers $100 000.