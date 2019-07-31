Union gears up for grand Emancipation celebration

NATIONAL Emancipation celebrations will be held for the first time in East Berbice, Corentyne, at the Number 53 Sports complex Ground, Union, Number 53 Village.

Unlike last year when the village successfully hosted the regional celebrations, this year the organisers are catering for in excess of 9,000 people and over 60 booths. They have much more planned to showcase to the entire country their rich heritage.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, chairman of the Berbice African Association Group, Linden Murray, said the event is being organised in collaboration with 13 other related groups.

“Over the years, we used to have a mega event where we go to villages and keep our Emancipation; however, since last year, Number 53 was designated as the area for celebration. The President decided since it was a slave community that there is not a national Emancipation activity in the country. What happens at the National Park with ACDA is not the national Emancipation activity, so the President decided to support us and instead of having this mega event, just a small village

host, he decided to have the national Emancipation celebrations being held at 53,” Murray told the Guyana Chronicle.

In 2018, the event was graced by the presence of President David Granger, members of Cabinet and was a massive success with a rich cultural programme that included drumming, dramatic poetry, dance, songs, skits, food, fashion and historical information that left those in attendance in awe and wanting more.

However, the organisers have put their necks on the block and promised to make last year’s celebration look insignificant.

Murray explained to this publication that there will be a lot more booths, which means that there will be more cultural items, more food, more fashion, more educational materials, as well as much more drumming, dancing and music. It will be an event that will also showcase national cohesion. Additionally, a highly anticipated met-em-gee competition is among the day’s events.

“We are also trying to have this cohesion not only because we have African [sic] but through the revolution we had all the races can say we are free. So we want to include the tassa drumming and the Amerindians. What we want to have that day is a drum fusion with the Afro-indigenous and Indian beats. People from as far as Baracara and Orealla will be participating,” he said.

He also noted that apart from craft and fashion, there will be several local entrepreneurs showcasing their products and services, such as joinery and furniture. In addition, there will be lots of fresh produce from farmers in the community.

In order to pull off such a mega event requires lots of planning and

infrastructural works and the team has been busy since last year

putting the pieces together to make this possible.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited on Tuesday, the final touches were being made for the grand event on Thursday.

On Tuesday, residents were excited that the event will be held in their community once more. They are eagerly anticipating that President Granger will grace the occasion with his presence.

This year will mark 185 years since the abolition of slavery. Slavery was abolished on August 1, 1834. Guyanese from all walks of life celebrate the event by dressing in African attire and participating in the many programmes held across the country. This year however, is the first time all roads will lead to Union, Corentyne, a small village that was

purchased by freed slaves.