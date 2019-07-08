Works on new Diamond market tarmac to commence this week

A contract has been awarded by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for the construction of a new market tarmac and adjoining parking lot at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to the ministry, the contract was awarded to Bardon Construction Service for a sum of fifty-seven million, and one hundred and eighty-eight thousand, one hundred and twenty Guyana dollars ($57,188,120).

The ministry said that works are scheduled to commence this week and are expected to last for approximately four months while the Defects Liability Period amounts to twelve months after the Letter of Completion by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

According to the ministry, the project scope entails the construction of the tarmac on the southern side of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) compound with a length of approximately 125 meters and width of approximately 65 meters.

The construction will be done in two phases with Phase I being the placement of crusher run on the surface; Phase II will consist of the application of asphaltic concrete and possible extension of the tarmac access road to First Avenue, Diamond.

“More so, the tarmac is to be outfitted with concrete and earthen drains, lighting, toilet facilities, and waiting area for passengers,” the ministry said.

It was noted that Bardon Construction Service will only be executing Phase I of the project. Its mandate includes the removal of vegetation from the working area, cleaning of existing culverts, excavation work, disposal of unsuitable materials off site, ditch excavation, placement of compaction of white sand, construction of concrete drains, bridges and box culverts, installation of lights, toilet facilities, garbage bins and construction of the waiting area.

Phase II is scheduled to commence in December 2019.

It was noted that in the vision of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the purpose of the construction of the tarmac is to improve road traffic safety and this will see a reduction in the number/possibility of vehicular crashes occurring within the area. Taxi drivers will not be constantly making U-turns or parking near the road edge, or frequently pulling in and out, and obstructing persons from exiting minibuses and walkways.

It will also result in transportation efficiency. This will see the separation of taxi drivers and vendors from motor vehicular traffic will allow for the smooth flow of traffic within that area, since the flow of traffic will not be obstructed especially during peak hours. This will also in turn reduce vehicle emission levels.