Cabinet notes millions in contracts

CABINET has noted the award of several contracts by procurement agencies, to develop and enhance the various sectors, and better the lives of the people of the country.

Director General of the Ministry of Presidency, Joseph Harmon, announced on Thursday, at a press briefing, that among these contracts, schools, roads, health centers and Bourda market, will be rehabilitated. In fact, he noted that Wakapoa Secondary School in Wakapoa Mission, Lower Pomeroon River, will receive huge extension, as M. Sukhai Construction Services was awarded a contract in excess of $23M to complete same.

Additionally, Gormain D’aguiar Construction was awarded close to $24M to carry out repairs to Sand Creek Secondary School, South Central Rupununi, in Region Nine. As it relates to road upgrades, Harmon noted that Nismes Old Road, West Bank Demerara will be rehabilitated. Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. was awarded this contract, with a sum in excess of $29M.

For the health sector, close to $30M was awarded to M&P Investment, to construct a Health Centre at Supply. This will allow for easier access to healthcare by persons in the area.

The Regional Democratic Council, Region Ten, will receive a new 2019 Water Ambulance; Meditron Inc. was awarded close to $18M to supply and deliver same. This ambulance will be used to transport patients from the riverine communities of the Berbice River, from De Veldt to Kwakwani. The Ministry of Communities is responsible for the projects.

Earlier this year, a team of senior government officials, including Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, then Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry conducted a meet-and-greet with the vendors and consumers at the market. The visit allowed the ministers to: get a first-hand assessment of the conditions under which the vendors are operating, listen to their issues and recommendations.

Emerging from that, stall-holders and vendors plying their trade at the Bourda Market, were assured that their issues will be resolved in the shortest possible time. The first phase of the promise has been realized as Harmon said that Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction was awarded in excess of $32M to carry out major rehabilitation works to the Market at Bourda, Georgetown.