CHANGE came, let us embrace it

Dear Editor,

In 2015, Guyanese voted for CHANGE and over the past four years, the lives of Guyanese have changed for the better. Thousands of young people now own homes, many areas now have access to potable water, radio and electricity, new towns were established, ICT Centres and hubs constructed and the successful training of youth in Information and Communication Technology across Guyana. Children from vulnerable communities today have better access to education, thanks to the 5Bs Programme. Change was voted for and CHANGE came.

The anticipated changes did not happen quickly for some, and the quality of services could have been much better. We acknowledge that mistakes were made and in some critical areas, progress may have been stalled. However, this is as a result of the past policies and structures set up by the previous administration. Therefore, in our attempt to propel our agenda we needed to adapt, modify and decentralise government systems for the better. This took some time.

Changes in immigration services, judicial services, sports facilities (such as the synthetic tracks for our athletes), police stations with the necessary crime-fighting tools, all help to provide professional services to citizens. Additionally, the massive infrastructural development, improved health services, increases in salaries for public servants and the training they receive, and the enormous increase in old age pension speak to the various changes made over the last four years. We have experienced development across the 10 administrative regions. Yes, today we may not be where we all want to be, but nationally we are better off than we were in 2015. And while there are some who will only see what does not work, I choose to see what is working and I am encouraged that better will continue under this government. CHANGE is ongoing.

Our country’s future is now in the hands of those who believe in it the most. It is in the hands of YOU! Yes, YOU the voters.

The Granger-led administration has definitely improved the lives of Guyanese, because our leader has encouraged nation building, social cohesion and today we proudly celebrate our diversity and sovereignty as a nation. Let us not take things for granted, we have a responsibility to ensure that we keep building our beautiful country. We must continue to CHANGE the mindset of ALL Guyanese.

We definitely go to the polls in a few months. MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT. Guyana needs you. They need you to work together to CHANGE the unemployment rate, CHANGE the poverty index and build a better life for all. Only by working together can we strengthen our democracy and effect CHANGE.

In Region #10 we have seen and felt the CHANGE. Roads have been built, government services have been brought to us, the ”Plan of Action For Regional Development ” was initiated to strengthen and complement the role of the RDC in coordinating local initiatives and there is scope for job openings.

CHANGE is constant, not backward in its thinking. Look back only to inform your future. Vote from your heart; vote intelligently. Your joy, your peace and prosperity depend on it.

The opportunity you have to re-elect President Granger’s APNU+AFC administration will make a difference. Don’t say you are just one vote. One Vote makes a massive difference, as was evident on December 21, 2018.

I encourage you, Let’s Vote like a Boss” to keep the APNU+AFC Government. CHANGE came, let us embrace it.

Regards

Deron Adams

Hopeful citizen