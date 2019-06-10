GPSU greatest strides made under PNC

…union president says

AN analysis of the available evidence has shown that the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) made some of its greatest strides under the Burnham-led People’s National Congress (PNC) Government.

This is according to GPSU President Patrick Yarde in a message commemorating the Union’s 96th Anniversary on Saturday.

Yarde said that under the leadership of Burnham, all the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions which protected trade union rights and workers’ rights were ratified. The local Constitution, he said, was also amended to make all collective agreements legally binding.

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) was established; pensions were entrenched as a constitutional right; and several Collective Labour Agreements were entered into with the Government.

Among those agreements at reference were the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes Agreement; the check-off of union dues and Agency Fees Agreement; the Secondment to the GPSU Agreement; Trade Union Leave for attending meetings and Leave for Trade Union education; Land for housing in Lamaha Gardens, and land for the GPSU Sports Complex. There was also a commitment to move forward to address other necessary social issues in the employees interest.

“With the change of government in 1992,” Yarde said, “there were expectations that labour rights would be further enhanced, since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) boasted of having working-class credentials. This was not the case.”

He said the Trade Union Recognition Act of 1997, which the union thought would have enhanced trade union rights, was used repeatedly in collusion with elements of the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board and other Unions such as the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), The National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), and, eventually, the Guyana Labour Union (GLU), to undermine the GPSU.

Polls were held at the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) and MMA/ADA for only part of the workforce to remove the GPSU as the recognised representative, despite the union being the representative for all the employees.

Additionally, polls were twice conducted, unsuccessfully, at the Anna Regina Town Council to remove the GPSU as the majority union. The Trade Union Recognition and Certification Act was also amended to negatively impact on trade union rights, the veteran trade unionist said.

The process of appeals to the High Court, he said, was frustrating, and the situation remained inconclusive.

“Complaints to the ILO were resisted by the PPP/C regime, and were also inconclusive. Employees of the fire and prison services were arbitrarily removed from the GPSU’s membership, and the court case which was filed has not been heard to date,” he said.

Also, the professional staff of Queen’s College, Bishops’ High School and the multilateral schools across the country were all arbitrarily withdrawn from the membership of the GPSU.

SENTIMENTS EVAPORATED

With the death of then leader of the PPP/C Dr. Cheddi Jagan, the existing working-class sentiments of the PPP/C evaporated.

“The assault on the GPSU magnified, and became more ruthless. Industrial unrest prevailed, premised on their disregard for ILO conventions, breaches of collective labour agreements, abuse of workers’ rights, flouting of High Court Orders etc…

“Also, part of the land of the GPSU Sports Complex Ground at Thomas Lands was seized, to lease to a friend of Bharrat Jagdeo. He was eventually jailed in the USA for criminal activities. Many members were harassed and shot by the police as they exercised their right to protest peacefully, and some were put before the courts for no justifiable reason,” Yarde lamented.

He said all of that changed after the release of the results for the National and General Elections in 2015.

“The APNU/AFC Coalition was elected. For most, it was like a breath of fresh air after a very long period of depression, suppression and executive lawlessness. There were expectations that we would be able to reclaim the Sports Complex land, and an agreement has been entered into to restore the facilities to its former glory for members to use,” Yarde said.

The Union has also received funding to participate in activities that are of value to members for their awareness and enlightenment, and to keep them up-to-date and in contact with their brothers and sisters nationally, regionally and internationally.

But despite the many positives, he said, there are still many concerns which have to be addressed by the current government.

Yarde said some of those concerns include: The inadequacy of remuneration to public sector workers; the ridiculous allowance being paid to officers has not been reviewed in excess of 20 years; the outstanding de-bunching exercise and the re-introduction of the payment of in-scale increments; the alleviation of contract employment in established public service positions; health insurance for public service workers and more.

He said there is a tendency to impose rather than negotiate conditions of service, the continued practice of denying workers merited benefits, obstruction to workers trade union right and due process.

“For us, it is most disturbing that after all the sacrifices, effort and suffering we have endured in the interest of good governance and for our members to be entitled to fair treatment, this has not materialized. It is also appalling that promises that were repeated to us are not being fulfilled. We have been very patient and restrained but it is now obvious to us what we are up against,” said Yarde.

MOVE FORWARD

Despite the odds, looking ahead, the union must move on with confidence and peace, faith in their abilities to demand fair treatment, respect and value for their contributions.

Yarde said invaluable resources of our country have been uncovered and the benefits are very near to materialising.

“There have been lots of speculations as to how these influx of wealth would be utilised. From our experience we should take nothing for granted, however, at the same time, we must be open minded and objective and act in the interest of all law abiding citizens and the future generations.

“With respect to our union we must strive for unity in our work places and communities. We must place emphasis on being self-reliant and self-sufficient. We must entrench and enhance the independence of our organisation, the GPSU,” said Yarde.

He encouraged public servants to be involved and stay relevant and responsive in order to take whatever action is necessary in the union’s interest.