Miracle Optical confirms sponsorship for Drag racing

MIRACLE optical is the latest company to join the upcoming second round of the National Drag Racing Championship

The company signalled its intention to participate in the event last week with sponsorship handed over recently.

Romeo Singh of Miracle optical contended that the company is more than happy to be on board with the event.

Giving a brief comment, Executive Committee member Motilal Deodass welcomed back the company, saying “They are undoubtedly a huge part of racing locally.”

“We have always enjoyed a great partnership with them and this time it’s no different.”

They partnered with us last year for the Ignite race meet and they are major sponsors of the Street Tuner class in the circuit event

Admission to the June 23rd event stands at $500 for kids and $1000 for adults with action beginning at 10:00.

Other sponsors include Platinum Car Show, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Wind Jammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Washbay and Imran Autoworks.