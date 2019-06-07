Ambassador Quinn talks up political cooperation

— says necessary for Guyana’s potential to become reality

THERE is no question about Guyana’s potential, but it is up to the political leadership to do what needs to be done in order to move beyond potential to reality, says British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn.

“Government and Opposition must work together for all the citizens of Guyana, and if that does not happen, I fear Guyana will not develop, and we will continue to hear the tired, old mantra of how much potential Guyana has,” High Commissioner Quinn said.

He offered these remarks at the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday held at his Bel Air Gardens, Georgetown residence on Thursday evening.

He said the political leaders have to work for everyone and to benefit everyone, and if this does not happen, it would be a shame of legacy.

The high commissioner believes political cooperation is necessary, especially at a time when Guyana is on the cusp of unparalleled wealth with the vast discoveries of oil here.

According to Quinn, the British High Commission has been working with local leaders on a range of political, economic and cultural issues.

Last year, the high commission cemented links between Aberdeen and the city of Georgetown. Guyana, over the years, has received assistance from the UK in a range of areas.

President David Granger said Guyana and the UK continue to enjoy an unbroken tradition of friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations on May 26, 1966 — Independence Day.

“Our relations are founded on the five principles. Those are mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs; mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty; cooperation for mutual benefit; respect for international law and treaties; and the maintenance of international peace and security,” President Granger said.

He said Britain remains a strategic partner of Guyana’s, and has provided it with invaluable assistance in the areas of agriculture, aquaculture, culture, disaster relief, education, economic competitiveness, governance, investment, law enforcement, trade, water supply, and reform of the judicial service, public and security sectors.

Guyana has dedicated the Kanashen Protected Area, located in the Rupununi Region and spanning an area of almost 7,000km2, to the Queens’s Commonwealth Canopy. This dedication demonstrated Guyana’s willingness to take practical steps to ensure the preservation and protection of the environment.

“Guyana iterates its appreciation to the United Kingdom for its unwavering support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its generous debt relief and for the anticipated benefits under the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund,” said the President.

He expressed confidence that the strong ties which exist between the two states will be strengthened in the years ahead.

President Granger also praised High Commissioner Quinn and the staff of the British High Commission for their hard work and commitment to the development and furtherance of Guyana-Britain relations.

Guyana, President Granger said, looks forward to continued collaboration with Britain for the protection of the environment, the promotion of security, and the development of the economy through enhanced investment and trade between our two countries.