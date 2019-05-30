President of Ghana for state-visit next month

A GHANIAN delegation, headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be here on an official State-visit on June 11-12, 2019.

This announcement was made by President David Granger during his speech at the accreditation of Ghana’s non-resident High Commissioner, Professor Abena Pokua Adompim Busia, on Wednesday.

“We are confident that this visit will result in practical measures aimed at enhancing relations and cooperation between our two states, particularly in the fields of agriculture, culture, energy, environment, investment, petroleum production, private sector cooperation, tourism and transportation,” the President said.

In this regard, President Granger extended a warm welcome to the visiting high-level delegation and private sector delegation from Ghana.

“We anticipate that this visit will lay a solid foundation for cooperation between our states. I had the pleasure of meeting His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference last year and again this year, during his visit to the Republic of Cuba,” President Granger noted.

Ambassador Busia said Ghana is the gateway to the West Africa Sub-Region and given its location, the government has put in place policies and initiatives which are all geared to promote Ghana as a business-friendly country.

The high commissioner then invited members of the business community to take advantage of the positive environment.

“Please, let us exchange trade missions to explore the many other business ventures open to us. In the area of educational exchanges and heritage tourism, I am committed to exploring the potential for our two countries to exchange ideas and share best practices,” she said.