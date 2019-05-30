Kristian Jeffrey’s alleged shooter held

IN the wee hours of Sunday morning, police have arrested a suspect in the robbery and shooting of local motor racer and squash player, Kristian Jeffrey.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a cordon and search operation at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the same village where Jeffery was attacked.

The perpetrator was identified as a 20-year-old of Water Street, Agricola, EBD.

Jeffrey was robbed and shot in his right ear early Sunday morning as he was making his way home after the Buju Banton concert held on Saturday last at the Providence National Stadium tarmac.

Jeffrey detailed that he and a friend attended the concert and at the conclusion of the show, they called a taxi to pick them up from the stadium and take them home.

However, owing to the heavy traffic present, Jeffrey noted that they decided to walk to meet the car.

“In the vicinity of Agricola, we were accosted by individuals with guns who proceeded to rob us of our possessions, including jewellery, phone, wallet,” Jeffrey said, adding: “During a confrontation I was shot to the right ear.”

After the incident, the local sportsman was taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital where he received stitches and further treatment before being discharged.

“I would like to thank the doctors who treated me immediately, and family, friends and well-wishers for their support during this time,” he said.