‘Awara’ on the run after Stabroek Market robbery

POLICE arrested a man minutes after he and an accomplice, who goes by the alias “Awara”, robbed three vendors at the Stabroek Market.

The man arrested was identified as a 24-year-old resident of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara.

According to police, the two men relieved the vendors of cash and other items outside of the Stabroek Market around 02:10hrs Wednesday. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

Police ranks, under the command of a corporal, who were patrolling the area at the time, responded and after a brief pursuit, the lawmen apprehended one of the suspects who had an unlicensed .38 revolver with four matching rounds.

According to the police, stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect who managed to elude them.

The police noted that an increased and concentrated presence by ranks in and around the Stabroek Market block recently, has resulted in a decrease in reported incidents of crime in that area.