Man dies one month after beating

ONE month after being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remained unconscious and on a life support, 48-year-old handyman, Terry Persaud, died on Thursday.

His death was confirmed by relatives. Persaud was mercilessly beaten on February 27 at Meten-Meer-Zorg by a brother and sister, who accused him of inappropriately touching one of their female family members.

Following his death, police in ‘D’ Division have rearrested the two individuals who had initially appeared in court charged with manslaughter. The duo were each placed on $200,000 bail.

A sister of Persaud had told Guyana Chronicle that her brother, according to what she was told, was savagely beaten by the two accused and left to die.

The woman related that Persaud was beaten in the face by the man and was struck in the head with a piece of wood by the man’s sister.

On Thursday, persons close to the now deceased informed the Guyana Chronicle that doctors had indicated to the relatives that it was their intention to discharge Persaud so that he can spend his final moments with them.

However, the relatives reportedly objected, stating that given the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation and the fact that it was a police matter, it would not be a wise thing for them to agree to.

They feared that if Persaud died at home, claims of unnatural death would be made by the persons who are responsible for his hospitalisation.

Earlier this month also, an eyewitness, who is likely to be a key police witness in the matter, related that she saw most of what transpired on the faithful day.

A post-mortem is expected to be performed on the remains of Persaud today, following which the police will make adjustments to their file. The file will be sent to the relevant department of the force for legal advice.