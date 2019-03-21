GMR&SC Drag race championships| Hand-in-Hand in it for the long run

LOCAL insurance company Hand-in-Hand says that its investment in motorsport is for the long run.

The company, through Marketing Coordinator Shafeena Juman, contended that they are interested in the development of motorsport.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and Staff of Hand-in-Hand we would like to say that we are happy with everything that GMR&SC has been doing and we are proud of the initiative that they have been taking,” she said.

She added, “We are extremely excited to see what is going to go down with the new strip and the new Nissan GTR.”

Meanwhile the club had a briefing last evening for all drivers, specifying that all competitors for both cars and bikes must be registered with medicals.

Cars were seen testing on the venue yesterday ahead of Sunday’s meet and the unofficial feedback is one of satisfaction.

The interest by international competitors in Drag racing locally is now renewed with the installation of the pad.

That, along with the fact that the strip is being extended from 1 000ft to 1,320ft or a quarter-mile, is also something that the local dragsters are keen on trying.

Competition is also expected from Suriname.

Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action are $1 000 for adults and $500 for children.

Other sponsors are Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet, R. Kissoon Contracting Services and Top Brandz Distributors.