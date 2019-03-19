Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup| Taylor’s 118 blows Guyana Women away

… Shemaine Campbelle’s 111 off 11 balls in vain

LEADING from the front, Stafanie Taylor slammed a blistering hundred to help Jamaica to a comfortable six-wicket win over Guyana in round two of the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club, ground.

Taylor’s ferocious 118-ball 119, ensured the visitors overhauled the 242-run challenge from the Guyanese, with 20 balls to spare. Her knock was studded with 16 fours and a six.

The win is the second for the tourists while the Guyanese remained winless from their two outings so far.

Scores in the match: Guyana 242 all out in 49.5 overs; Jamaica 244-6 in 46.4 overs.

Electing to bat, Guyanese captain Shemaine Campbelle played, inarguably, one of the finest innings in the history of Regional Women’s cricket, to lead the hosts to the impressive total.

The all-rounder smashed her way to a magical 111 off 118 balls, leaving the visitors’ bowlers in a daze, after the hosts were 57-4, at one stage.

The innings could well be termed as one of the best ever played at this level, taking into consideration how the innings unfolded. The Guyanese lost both openers Sheneta Grimmond (3), and Mandy Mangru (11), along with Lashuna Toussaint (0), and Akaze Thompson (2), to leave the hosts in a spot of trouble.

However, Campbelle, who hails from the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, remained firm at the other end, to add 48 runs for the fifth-wicket with Shebika Gajnabi (20). The home team then lost Gajnabi, Melanie Henry (0), and Cherry Ann Frazer (1), at 114-7.

But an eighth-wicket stand of 98 runs, thereafter between Campbelle and Tremayne Smartt gave the home team the perfect finish.

Smartt made an attractive 58 off 64 balls, inclusive of six boundaries. Taylor (3-44) was the best bowler on show for the tourists.

The run-chase then started poorly for the visitors, losing Natasha McLean, bowled by Erva Giddings without scoring, but Taylor then partnered in two match-winning stands.

First she shared 119 runs for the second wicket with Rashada Williams, who made 47 before she was run-out.

The 27-year-old Taylor then accumulated 81 for the third-wicket with Chedean Nation (30). In the partnerships, both Williams and Nation were happy to take the backseat as Taylor, who had got her eyes in, hit the bowlers all over the ground.

Barring Giddings (3-39), the rest of the Guyanese bowlers had no answers, as Taylor kept piercing the gaps. The home team’s shoulders dropped as the visitors breached the 200-run mark.

Giddings, coming back for her second spell then removed both Nation and Taylor, but by then the victory target was well within reach for the visitors.

Jodian Morgan and Chinelle Henry were unbeaten on 19 and 23 respectively. They ensured there were no further hiccups as they garnered the remaining runs with six wickets intact.

Guyana’s next game is against the Leeward Islands tomorrow at Enmore while Jamaica clash with defending champions Barbados at GCC ground.