England ‘whitewash’ Windies in T20 series

CMC – ENGLAND needed just two hours and 23-½ overs to dispose of West Indies by eight wickets in the third Twenty20 International at Warner Park, and complete a ruthless whitewash of the World champions here Sunday.

For the second straight match, West Indies capitulated meekly, this time for 71 off 13 overs – their third lowest T20 International total – after choosing to bat first. In Friday’s second match at the venue, they perished for 45, the second lowest total in the format.

Once again, the Windies batsmen showed a lack of discipline and only four players reached double figures with opener John Campbell, captain Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran all scoring 11, and last man Obed McCoy getting 10.

The Windies were undermined by left-arm seamer David Willey who produced career-best figures of four wickets for seven runs to claim Man-of-the-Match honours, while speedster Mark Wood claimed three for nine and leg-spinner Adil Rashid two for 18.

A dejected Shimron Hetmyer walked off after being dismissed cheaply.

England, in reply, wasted little time in reaching their target off 63 balls, with opener Jonny Bairstow blasting 37 off 31 balls, striking four boundaries and a brace of sixes.

He put on 28 with Alex Hales (20) for the first wicket before adding a further 32 for the second wicket with Joe Root, who ended on four not out.

Dropped on 18 by Shimron Hetmyer off seamer Holder in the seventh over, Bairstow cleared the ropes at deep square leg in the same over before putting left-arm spinner Fabian Allen out of the park in the following over.

With just 11 runs needed for victory, he was bowled in the ninth over off the first ball of Devendra Bishoo’s opening over, but captain Eoin Morgan (10 not out) ended the match in the leg-spinner’s next over with a straight hit for six and a sweep to the backward square boundary off consecutive deliveries.

The series defeat was a disappointing end to an otherwise outstanding performance by the hosts, who stunned England 2-1 in the Test series to regain the Wisden Trophy before coming from behind to level the five-match one-day series, 2-2, against the world number one side.

West Indies had a nightmare start to their innings when Shai Hope chipped the very first ball from Willey to Hales at cover, and Hetmyer holed out to Man-of-the-Series Chris Jordan at mid-off in the bowler’s next over for eight, with 10 runs on the board.

Campbell struck two fours – two pulls to the square boundary off seamer Jordan in the fourth over – but then skied Willey to Joe Denly at cover and when Darren Bravo (4) nicked one behind two balls later; the Windies were tottering on 24 for four in the fifth over.

Holder and Pooran posted the highest stand of the innings when they added 21 for the fifth wicket, a partnership which seemed to be pulling the Windies around.

But Holder, attempting a second straight six off leg-spinner Denley, was caught by Jordan in the deep in the ninth over and Pooran followed in the next, picking out the Barbados-born Jordan at deep mid-wicket, pulling at speedster Mark Wood.

All hopes for a total in excess of 100 then rested on Carlos Brathwaite, but the task proved beyond him, the right-hander edging Wood to wicketkeeper Bairstow in the 12th over without scoring, off the fifth ball he faced.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES

+S Hope c Hales b Willey 0

J Campbell c Denly b Willey 11

S Hetmyer c Jordan b Willey 8

D Bravo c wkp Bairstow b Willey 4

*J Holder c Jordan b Denly 11

N Pooran c Jordan b Wood 11

F Allen b Rashid 7

C Brathwaite c wkp Bairstow b Wood 0

D Bishoo not out 3

S Cottrell b Wood 4

O McCoy b Rashid 10

Extras (b1, w1) 2

TOTAL (13 overs, all out) 71

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Hope), 2-10 (Hetmyer), 3-24 (Campbell), 4-24 (Bravo), 5-45 (Holder), 6-48 (Pooran), 7-54 (Allen), 8-56 (Brathwaite), 9-60 (Cottrell), 10-71 (McCoy)

Bowling: Willey 3-0-7-4, Curran 1-0-8-0, Jordan 2-0-14-0 (w1), Denly 2-0-14-1, Wood 3-0-9-3, Rashid 2-0-18-2.

ENGLAND

A Hales c Campbell b Holder 20

+J Bairstow b Bishoo 37

J Root not out 4

*E. Morgan not out 10

Extras (w1) 1

TOTAL (2 wkts, 10.3 overs) 72

Did not bat: J Denly, S Billings, D Willey, T Curran, C Jordan, A Rashid, M Wood.

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Hales), 2-60 (Bairstow)

Bowling: Cottrell 1-0-16-0, Allen 4-1-25-0, Holder 3-0-19-1 (w1), Bishoo 1.3-1-11-1, Campbell 1-0-1-0.